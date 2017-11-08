Chelsea Star N'Golo Kante Backs Antonio Conte's Squad Rotation After David Luiz Is Dropped

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

Chelsea star and Premier League Player of the Year N'Golo Kante has seemingly backed manager Antonio Conte's bold decision to drop David Luiz from the squad for the Blues' clash with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The flamboyant Brazilian didn't even feature in the dugout for the high-profile match up, as Conte's side edged a 1-0 victory, over former manager Jose Mourinho's Red Devils - thanks to a brilliant header from Alvaro Morata.

Reportedly, in the run-up to the much anticipated fixture, David Luiz had questioned the Italian's tactical approach and was absent from the game as a result.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

N'Golo Kante - returning from a hamstring injury - on the day was superb as always, covering every blade of grass on the pitch, to stifle the opposition. The Frenchman's comments after the game raised a few eyebrows, however, as he claimed Conte made the right decision, in dropping his teammate.

The midfielder is reported by the Express as saying: "We have a lot of players in the squad and the manager makes the choices. These are things to keep."

"We have a lot of players squad and we need to use everyone."

In the context of the league, Chelsea's win over United has boosted them to fourth in the table, now nine points behind high-flying leaders Manchester City. The defending Champions have however closed the gap to United - in second - to a single point, as they attempt to ruffle a few feathers in the Citizens camp, before the demanding festive period in the Premier League.

Chelsea take on West Brom away in their next fixture, after November's international friendlies have concluded, and many fans will be keen to see what part Luiz plays in Conte's future plans.

