Contract Rebel Mesut Ozil Could Yet Sign New Arsenal Deal on One Key Condition

Arsenal contract rebel could reportedly finally agree an extension with the Gunners over something as frivolous as a new shirt number if the latest gossip on the ongoing saga is to be believed.

Ozil has less than eight months remaining on his current contract after months of negotiations over wages have yielded no suitable agreement between player and club.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

It means that he is on course to become a free agent in the summer and could, in theory, formally negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from 1st January.

Yet, unlike Alexis Sanchez, the German World Cup winner doesn't seem to have much, if any, serious interest from potential suitors and a renewal at Arsenal may well be the safer option than opening himself, and his excessive wage demands, up to free agency in the summer.

Despite a failure to compromise over salary, a new report from The Sun claims that Ozil could sign a new Arsenal deal if he is given the club's number 10 shirt as part of the agreement.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

The number 10 is said to be Ozil's favoured shirt, perhaps in no small part because he thinks it will help sharpen his personal brand. He formerly wore the number at Real Madrid after initially being assigned number 23 upon his arrival in Spain, and has now inherited at international level after previously wearing number eight for his country. He has worn 11 for Arsenal since 2013.

The player's Instagram handle already reads: m10_official.

Dressed like a World Champion 😉🇩🇪 @adidasfootball #HereToCreate #RoadToRussia A post shared by Mesut Özil (@m10_official) on Nov 7, 2017 at 7:39am PST

Arsenal's number 10 shirt is currently occupied by home-grown midfielder Jack Wilshere, but there is a very real possibility that it could become available in the summer.

Wilshere, who has featured heavily in the Europa League and EFL Cup this season, is also currently due to be out of contract come June. After an injury hit career, it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old will be offered a new deal or be left to find a new challenge.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Wilshere has long been a favourite of Arsene Wenger and has made his first two Premier League appearances of the campaign as a substitute in the space of the last three weeks. If he can prove his fitness, the manager will surely be keen to keep him.

But whether that affects Ozil's apparent shirt number demand is another story, as it could be that Wilshere is actually willing to change jerseys if both are to stay.