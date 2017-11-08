David Moyes Confirms Discussions With Stuart Pearce Over West Ham Backroom Staff Role

Newly appointed West Ham manager David Moyes has confirmed that the club are in talks with former England international and Three Lions Under-21 manager Stuart Pearce regarding a backroom staff role.

The Scotsman was announced as Hammers boss earlier on in the week following the sacking of Slaven Bilic, and has now spoken to the press regarding his plans for the club after taking the first training session with his new players - including his desire to get Pearce on board:

"[We're] in talks with a couple of people, Stuart Pearce one of them. Hopefully I will have something settled by the end of the week," Moyes told a press conference.

BREAKING: David Moyes confirms he is in talks to add Stuart Pearce to his backroom staff #SSN pic.twitter.com/FRfH9uhIOX — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 8, 2017

"It’s different from what I’m used to but with the type of owners that are in football now, there is a lot more conversation from them. There is a lot more player owner engagement, the owners are very much part of it and hey, it’s their money."

Speaking on his decision to take the reins of the club (currently sat in the relegation zone), Moyes has expressed that it was an easy choice to make, but admitted that his priority is very much in the short term.

"This was a really easy decision to make," he said. "West Ham is a top club, great stadium and we WILL grow into it. I hope that the future is great for West Ham.

"My ambition is only short term because I have to win the games. I want to win the games, get away from the wrong end of the table, the squad is good enough.

"I wanted a big challenge. West Ham is a top club and I want to be a success and for everybody to enjoy that period."