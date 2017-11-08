Fabrice Muamba Bemoans England Boss Gareth Southgate for Overlooking Jonjo Shelvey Once More

Former Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba has taken to social media in criticism of England boss Gareth Southgate, for having overlooked Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey once more.

The Three Lions suffered another spate of injuries in the build up to this week's friendlies against Germany and Brazil at Wembley Stadium, with particular emphasis to the withdrawal of England's key men in midfield.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

With Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson and Fabian Delph all having pulled out of the squad, Southgate's decision to pick Burnley's Jack Cork over other names has raised the ire of many fans and pundits alike.

Muamba is one of them. Whilst for many Claret supporters, 28-year-old Cork has been a key part of Sean Dyche's set-up in propelling the Lancashire side to reach the heady heights of the Premier League's top-six so far this campaign, the omission of a number of other viable replacements has raised eyebrows.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Jack Wilshere and Danny Drinkwater have both turned out for their national side previously, but unlike in the case of Shelvey, the duo have only a handful of league minutes under their belts this term.

The absence of the latter has mystified many an untrained eye, and the now retired Muamba in a reply to the BBC's Ian Dennis has thrown his own opinion in for good measure on Twitter:

Jonjo Shelvey over looked again. — fabrice muamba (@fmuamba) November 7, 2017

In reply to Muamba however, his opinion garnered more than a few replies:

Because he's not good enough! — Jak Clark. (@jakclark95) November 7, 2017

Yeah cause his attitude is a cause for concern (hothead) Cork a far better player — BFC (@burnleybuzz) November 7, 2017

With only Eric Dier to anchor the England midfield with this first run of friendlies, the opportunity is there for someone to stamp their mark on what is looking already like Southgate's weakest area to pick from.

The games versus Die Mannschaft and Canarinho then, stand as the perfect platform to make an impression. Unfortunately for both Shelvey - and indeed Muamba - this particular opportunity has slid by.