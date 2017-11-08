Former Arsenal Defender Reveals When He Thinks Maligned Boss Arsene Wenger Should Have Left Gunners

Former Arsenal left-back Lee Dixon has admitted he believes Arsene Wenger should've left Arsenal after beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final in May.

After winning the trophy for a seventh time, the Frenchman had the perfect opportunity to leave North London with his held high, but instead decided to sign himself up for an additional two years.

The Gunners legend turned pundit, who won two of his four premier league titles under Wenger, has conceded that he has assembled an imbalanced team with a poor mentality - nothing new in terms of accusations levelled at Wenger since his last Premier League title in 2004.



Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Speaking after Sunday's loss to Manchester City, the former Gunner told talkSPORT: “They are very good with the ball and pretty poor without the ball – and you don’t win anything like that.

“You nick a cup but don’t challenge for the big honours if the balance is wrong. I honestly think after the FA Cup, after that amazing performance against Chelsea, it was time for him to go: ‘you know what, I am going to step back from it.’

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“I am a big fan of his. I played for six years under him. I like the man as a human being and what he did when I was there was brilliant for me.

“He had a structure and he brought all that flair on top of what we did as a defence. But the mentality has changed. It has flicked into a more attack-minded, less defensive-minded team, and the balance is all wrong.”

Arsenal currently sit sixth in the table, level on points with Liverpool and Burnley. It doesn't get any easier for the North London side after the international break, when they face their local rivals Spurs in a must win game on Saturday 18th November.

