Jamie Vardy Shrugs Off England Retirement Questions & Claims He Still Feels Like He's 21

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy is quite the late bloomer, having shot to prominence in his late 20s, as part of the Foxes' amazing journey from the Championship to the Premier League title in 2016.

The striker, who famously came through non-league football before earning his big break with Leicester, will be 31 in January but he insists he has every bit of the spring in his step, as he did when he was a younger player.

Vardy is now part of an England national side looking to make a statement in next summer's World Cup in Russia. And while he is technically one of the squad's veterans at this point, the fact is: he was already past his 28th birthday when he made his debut for the Three Lions.

The Leicester man, though, insists he hasn't felt the pangs of time just yet, and feels almost 10 years younger.

"I don't think past tomorrow, to be honest," he said to the BBC, after being asked if he would call it quits early to prolong his career in club football.

"If I start thinking too far ahead, I'll forget something. It's probably a good job I still feel 21. If I felt my age, I'd be a bit more tired with my legs."

Now on duty with England, Vardy - having played just 20 minutes for his country this season - should feature in the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

He added that these next two games will be about: "trying to get decent results and the consistency going and take that consistency to Russia."

