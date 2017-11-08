Newcastle Winger Rolando Aarons Reveals Frustration Over Lack of First Team Chances

Newcastle United's Rolando Aarons has gone on record to reveal his frustration at not being given enough opportunities in the first team.

Aarons, who is still 21-years-old, has been at Newcastle for five years, after being released by Bristol City. However, despite making his Premier League debut over three seasons ago, chances have been hard to come by.

This season, Aarons has featured just once for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup loss to Nottingham Forest in August. Though having assisting the opening goal and then scoring later on, he is yet to play a single minute more for the senior side to date.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Speaking to the Newcastle Chronicle, the youngster said: "Every week I am not in the squad, I am more and more frustrated. Obviously, I want to be playing in the first-team.

"No offence to these lads [U21 teammates], but I don't want to be here."

After being asked about a potential transfer in January, the winger dismissed any claims of transfer talk, and instead remained grounded in his response.

Aarons asked to play for u-23s last night. Making all the right moves to get back in #nufc first team it seems. But abrupt enough to admit 'I don't want to be here with these lads' https://t.co/7uIJCJmvp8 — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) November 8, 2017

"I just think about working in training. I don't look too far ahead - it's too early," he added. "For all you know, I might be playing against Man United [on Saturday]. I'm not sure yet.