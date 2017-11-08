PHOTO: Chelsea Star Eden Hazard Mocks Man Utd Tactics on Instagram Following Weekend Victory

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has mocked Manchester United on Instagram for their tactics employed on Sunday afternoon. The Blues beat Jose Mourinho's side 1-0 at Stamford Bridge - and the Belgian has rubbed salt in the wounds following the win.

The home side came away with the three points thanks to Alvaro Morata's 55th minute goal. The strike being the only thing to separate the two sides; and United were notably tight when it came to marking their opposition.

However, despite being handed very little room to work with, Hazard still imrpessed on the day, and has now taken to Instagram to take a swipe at United's tactics:

Today’s marking in my other day job was a little easier than against Man U! #cfc

A post shared by Eden Hazard (@hazardeden_10) on

"Today’s marking in my other day job was a little easier than against Man U! #cfc" the 26-year-old captioned his post, along with various photos showing how close the Red Devils got to Hazard.

Chelsea's weekend victory leaves them fourth in the league - one point behind both United and Tottenham. The ship seems to have steadied after an up and down start to the season; losing to both Burnley and Crystal Palace in the opening weeks of the campaign.

With the Premier League temporarily put to one side, Hazard now focuses on his duties with the national side.

Belgium host Mexico on Friday before welcoming the visit of Japan next Tuesday. Hazard, who is one of the first names on Roberto Martinez's team sheet will be comfortably playing with little pressure one him - knowing full well that he will undoubtedly be on the plane to Russia come the end of the season.

