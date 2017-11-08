Report Claims Why 'Unmotivated' PSG Superstar Neymar Missed Their Ligue 1 Clash With Angers

The most expensive ever football signing, Neymar, has come to realise that Ligue 1 is not as motivating as he once thought, according to a report in Sport. The Brazilian starlet has been disappointed by the lack of rivals in the French league. With Monaco struggling to find the form that made them champions, PSG lack a clear rival that will keep them on their toes.

It is looking increasingly likely that PSG might have the title locked up by February or March, which is something that the ex-Barcelona player is not used to. There are no Real Madrids or Atletico Madrids in Ligue 1, which has wrought apathy from within Neymar.

This blasé behaviour prompted him to miss PSG’s 5-0 pummelling of Angers over the weekend, but of course his absence was painted as an injury concern.

"Neymar had a small blow to his muscle and didn't feel well this morning. I spoke with the doctors and with him and we decided it's best if he stays in Paris," said PSG coach Unai Emery (via Sport).

Emery, apparently, did what he had to do to cover over an underlying disconnection between him and Neymar. Though, it was an imperfect cover-up, as the Brazilian remained in Paris where his national team were to train ahead of their two International friendlies.

Neymar joined up with the Brazil team on Monday, in Paris, where his side will prepare for games against Japan, Friday, in Lille, and England next Wednesday, in London.

According to Sport, when the national team training session ended, Rodrigo Lasmar, Brazil's doctor, gave a press conference reporting that Neymar turned up for training without any problems that will prevent him playing in the upcoming friendlies. His miraculous healthy status raises questions whether he selfishly took himself out of the trip to Angers.

The French press have attempted to shield tensions between Neymar and PSG, though the Brazilian’s disruptive antics have shown its awkward head. Whether its deciding who takes set-pieces, or having special privileges, Neymar has decided upon himself that he will do what he wants, when he wants.

Its nothing new that Neymar has been underwhelmed by his current boss, Unai Emery. The Brazilian has had no problem showing that he doesn't share his coach's training methods. Marca reported that the two met before PSG's Champions League game against Anderlecht, in search of a more amicable relationship going forward.

Without any motivation from Ligue 1, the one beacon of light that provides the allure for Neymar’s attention is the Champions League. The Brazilian will undoubtedly give his best in a competition that harbours the best footballing stars, and stadiums that boast fervent support.