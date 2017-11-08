Scotland Striker Jason Cummings Reveals 'Joker' Tattoo Ahead of Debut Against the Netherlands

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

Scotland striker Jason Cummings has unveiled his Joker-style smile tattoo ahead of his international debut against the Netherlands.

The 22-year-old is set to make his first Scotland start after impressing for Nottingham Forest this season, and he has revealed his intention to mark a potential goal with a special celebration.

His unique tattoo was influenced by Jared Leto's Joker, and could be on public view if he finds the net on Thursday.

SMILE 🤡💉

A post shared by 🃏#35 (@jasoncummings35) on

Asked about his tattoo, he told The Sun: “Actually, I was sober when I got it!

“It’s a goal celebration, but I’ll need to start scoring goals. If I score this week, that will be the one. Every striker needs a celebration. I scored that many goals up here that I was running out of them.

“I still don’t know why I got it. I’ll regret it in 20 years, but live for the moment. I got the tattoo in Edinburgh. When I come up I go to this girl in Edinburgh. Scoobs is her name and she’s good.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“The Joker does the smile and I’m a big fan. It’s just his character. He’s a bit like me. There is nothing really significant behind my tattoos, except for the one of Sandy from ‘Grease’.

“That’s what the big one on my arm is meant to be. I asked for Sandy from ‘Grease’ as she was in the movie, not now!

“I’m a massive ‘Grease’ fan. Honestly, it’s my favourite movie. That’s a wee bit of inside info there. Seriously, I can do the movie word for word. I watched it when I was growing up, I don’t know why.

“There is a space left on my arm for tattoos of Danny Zuko and the Pink Ladies!”

