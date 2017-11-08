Slaven Bilic Angered West Ham Board by Giving Players Day Off After Liverpool Defeat

Sacked West Ham manager Slaven Bilic angered the West Ham board by allowing his players to have a day off in the aftermath of Saturday's 4-1 thrashing at home to Liverpool, according to reports.

Bilic was sacked on Monday morning with the club in the Premier League relegation zone following their sixth defeat in eleven games, but the Croatian manager had already allowed his players the day off before he was shown the door at the London Stadium.

Slaven Bilic sacked as West Ham manager with the team in the Premier League relegation zone. pic.twitter.com/H9Se0VM1yo — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) November 6, 2017

The Telegraph reports that the West Ham board were already of the belief that the team's fitness was of a lower level than that of their Premier League rivals, and consequentially were unimpressed that there was apparently no repercussions to the Liverpool defeat for the West Ham squad.

The Hammers board didn't take long to announce Bilic's replacement, with the decision to appoint former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland manager David Moyes just two days after Bilic's sacking raising many eyebrows among West Ham fans.



Moyes had been out of work since resigning as Sunderland manager following The Black Cats relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

David Moyes took over a sinking ship at SAFC & drilled another hole. He cannot be what West Ham need right now. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) November 7, 2017

The Scot's first game in charge of West Ham sees them travel to face early season surprise packages Watford at Vicarage Road a week on Sunday.