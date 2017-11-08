Spurs' Dier Answers Questions on Preferred Position But Admits He Doesn't Know Where He'll End Up

Tottenham and England star Eric Dier has admitted that while he is enjoying the challenges of playing in different positions for both club and country, he doesn't know where he will end up playing the most in the future.

The 23-year-old has performed consistently well, despite being deployed in multiple positions over his career so far. Whether the Englishman plays in central defence, or just in front of the back three, he has excelled at guarding Hugo Lloris' goal in recent times - most notably in Spurs 3-1 win against Champions League holders Real Madrid.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The former Sporting CP starlet has established himself as a versatile player for both club and country, but admits he is unsure where his future position on the pitch lies as a result.

Dier spoke during the press conference, prior to England's clash against Germany on Friday evening and revealed that despite the lack of consistency in the positional aspect, he is comfortable and enjoys playing both:

"I do not know what the future holds for me or where I will end up settling," he said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

"I am sure there will come a time when I am playing more games in one than the other. But football changes very quickly so I do not know where that will be.

"I enjoy both. I have enjoyed playing at centre-back over the last couple of weeks. We have played some really difficult teams, so playing at centre-back has given me different challenges and I have enjoyed that as well."

Dier then explained that as an individual, he has higher ambitions to achieve, no matter where he's positioned.





"As a player and as a team as well, it's important to push the boundaries and improve...that is the key," he added.