Stoke's Erik Pieters Embroiled in Row on Reality TV Show 'Real Housewives of Cheshire'

Stoke defender Erik Pieters has been involved in a television row on reality TV show The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

The Dutch full-back's wife, Nermina Pieters-Mekic, is a regular on the show and was joined this week by former Potter Phil Bardsley and his wife Tanya.

Pieters soon found himself embroiled in a heated argument between his wife and co-star Ester Dee over the merits of marrying footballers.

Ester said, as quoted by the Stoke Sentinel: “I don’t have a footballer like you, I chose a different career. Everybody can get a footballer in Cheshire.”

Nermina replied: “I’m not even from Cheshire, darling. Don’t talk to me like this, I’m made in the Netherlands.”

And Pieters himself quickly got involved, asking: “Why are you putting the footballer in? You don’t know our history.”

To which Ester responded with: “You don’t know mine, Erik. Just because you’re a footballer doesn’t mean that you’re ******* better.”

Nermina then shouted: “Don’t talk to my husband like that”, before grabbing Pieters by the hand and throwing his drink over Ester.





Truly riveting stuff. Almost as riveting as Stoke's start to the season, which has seen them flutter around the lower mid-table positions, and has them currently in 14th.

Still, perhaps if his footballing career takes a downturn, Pieters might turn his hand to the world of reality TV full time - 'Big Potter' for example, or maybe 'Keeping Up With The Shawcrosses'.