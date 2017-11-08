Three Lions Due to Wear Away Kit Against Germany at Wembley Due to Nike Commercial Pressure

England are set to play in their away kit for Friday's international friendly with Germany due to supposed pressure from kit manufacturers Nike.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions will be decked out in their alternative midnight blue strip to take on the old enemy at Wembley, according to the Daily Mail, to appease Nike's concerns over its under usage.

It will be the first time in seven years that England have not worn their famous white home kit on home soil - the last occasion coming during an encounter with Egypt when the hosts ran out 3-1 winners on 3rd March 2010.

England wore the same strip when they faced Joachim Low's senior side earlier this year but, with Nike reportedly unhappy at the lack of usage of the away kit, will do so instead of their home outfit.

The Football Association claims that the change of kit is down to "fairness" as they look to give fans, who purchased the away replica kits or shirts, the chance to see them on their favourite England stars too.

An FA spokesperson briefly stated: "This will give England a chance to showcase their away kit before returning to traditional white colours for the visit of Brazil on November 14."

Whether this has any truth to it is up for debate but, with a lucrative deal in place with Nike to produce their kits, the FA may have been privately told to switch the strips up for commercial reasons.

Nike recently extended their deal with the FA to manufacture the Three Lions' kits until 2030 at the very earliest, with England's football governing body benefitting to the tune of £400m from the 12-year partnership.

