VIDEO: Barcelona Are Both Shockingly Brilliant & Ridiculously Vain With Messi-Lauding Tweet

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

It's quite easy to be both vain and brilliant if you pay Lionel Messi's wages and he's won you several trophies.

In fact, it's much harder to not be.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The prolific Argentinian will certainly go down in history as one of the very best to ever participate in any sport, let alone football. And Barcelona, the club he has spent the better part of his life playing for, don't appear to be shy when it comes to putting him on display.

The club posted a tweet on Wednesday, showcasing the diminutive star's dribbling ability, particularly his nutmegging. 

And as brilliant as the video was, the caption was even, well... brilliant-er.

"Although now we may be able to use up to #280characters, we still only need five to express the essence of football: MESSI," it read.

Check the video out below.

Genius, that. But it's cocky enough to make Messi himself blush as he is known to be quite the humble chap. We do suspect a certain Cristiano Ronaldo would have no problems if Real Madrid sounded him out in similar fashion.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters