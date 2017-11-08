VIDEO: Liverpool New Boy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Reveals Most Embarrassing Moment

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed his most embarrassing moment in football, as well as some of his ambitions as a player.

The 24-year-old attacker joined Liverpool from Arsenal during the summer, and is still settling into his new surroundings, but has already opened his account for the club, scoring against Maribor last week and putting another past West Ham on the weekend.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Reds, in an effort to get fans up close and personal with the England international, have released a video on their official YouTube channel, revealing several details regarding the player.

The Ox, as he's known, was asked what his most embarrassing moment as a footballer was. And he recalled the 6-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge three years ago.

Just being involved in that game should have been enough to leave him red-faced, but his shocking antics made the day even more special.

"When I thought I was Buffon in goal at Stamford Bridge and I tipped the ball around the post and Kieran Gibbs got sent off instead of me," he said.

"I went to the referee and tried telling him it was me and it was a case of mistaken identity, but he didn't wanna know.

"That was pretty embarrassing."

The player also outlined the things he'd like to achieve in his career as a footballer.

"To become the best player I can be and to be able to get to where I hope to get to," he replied when quizzed over his ambitions. "To win as much as possible, to play for England as much as possible and to win with England.

"And yeah, I wanna win the Premier League. That would be massive, and also the Champions League, to win everything.

"Let's just go and win it."