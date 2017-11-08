VIDEO: Man City's David Silva & Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny Take Shirt Swapping to the Next Level

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny and Manchester City's David Silva decided to swap shorts following the Gunners' defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon; fortunately, the pair waited until they were well inside the tunnel before flashing their respective bums to the world.

It was a disappointing day for Arsenal as they unsurprisingly became the next victim to Pep Guardiola's rampant side. City beat Arsene Wenger's men a convincing 3-1 victory - taking the club eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.





However, during the celebrations of the home side's win, the well known anthem wasn't the only blue moon being shown after the final whistle had blown - as David Silva got his out in order to swap shorts with Arsenal skipper Laurent Koscielny.

Image by Ben Davies

In the 'Tunnel Cam' video posted on YouTube by the Citizens, the pair can be seen walking back to their respective changing rooms together, before the camera later turns to show Silva and Koscielny getting the rest of their kit off at the top of the stairs - having both previously swapped their shirts with other players at full-time.

Strange. It's one thing being able to brag to friends and family that you have a match-worn shirt by another player; but would you really run around discussing how you've managed to clinch Laurent Koscielny's sweaty post-match shorts? At least they didn't swap underwear...

The defeat leaves Arsenal heading into the international break slumped in sixth place - level on points with Burnley after 11 games into the season.