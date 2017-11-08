WATCH: Everything Went Wrong For Three Gintra Universitetas Players Facing Open Goal

I'm not sure whether to laugh or cringe.

By Nihal Kolur
November 08, 2017

In soccer, when there's a wide open goal, it's called a "sitter" because pretty much any person could score. 

But players miss open goals more often then you think, like when former superstar forward Fernando Torres shanked a kick to the left after smoothly averting the goalie.

Maybe the pressure and sheer intensity of the game gets to them. Or maybe they just got spooked. Either way, it happens. We get it. Athletes are humans too.

With that being said, I have never seen a worse miss than this one.

In a UEFA Women's Champions League match between Gintra-Universitetas and Barcelona, a GIN player provided not one, not two, but THREE teammates with a perfect ball and an open net. Sometimes, though, less is more; And that's definitely the case here. It looks like one of the players trips her teammate and herself, causing both of them to fall and the ball to be cleared by Barcelona.

Barcelona ended up winning the game 6-0, so the goal wouldn't have mattered anyway. But it did give us one of the worst missed goals ever, so there's that.

