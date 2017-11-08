In soccer, when there's a wide open goal, it's called a "sitter" because pretty much any person could score.

But players miss open goals more often then you think, like when former superstar forward Fernando Torres shanked a kick to the left after smoothly averting the goalie.

Maybe the pressure and sheer intensity of the game gets to them. Or maybe they just got spooked. Either way, it happens. We get it. Athletes are humans too.

With that being said, I have never seen a worse miss than this one.

this might be the howler/sitter combination of the century, brought to you by Gintra-Universitetas and Barcelona players in the UEFA Women's Champions League. #UWCL pic.twitter.com/iumAyMEMCe — amadinho gaúcho (@amadoit__) November 8, 2017

In a UEFA Women's Champions League match between Gintra-Universitetas and Barcelona, a GIN player provided not one, not two, but THREE teammates with a perfect ball and an open net. Sometimes, though, less is more; And that's definitely the case here. It looks like one of the players trips her teammate and herself, causing both of them to fall and the ball to be cleared by Barcelona.

I'm not sure whether to laugh or cringe. All I know is I've had this video on repeat for a couple minutes now and I can't stop watching.

Barcelona ended up winning the game 6-0, so the goal wouldn't have mattered anyway. But it did give us one of the worst missed goals ever, so there's that.