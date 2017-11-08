West Ham Set to Back New Boss David Moyes With Funds for 4 New Players in January

By 90Min
November 08, 2017

West Ham are aiming to hand new boss David Moyes funds with which to purchase at least four new players in the upcoming transfer window, according to the Evening Standard.

The former Sunderland manager oversaw his first training session at the Hammer's Rush Green Headquarters on Tuesday, and it is now being reported that he will be backed fully as it relates to transfers, although the amount will be contingent on how many players leave.

An earlier story claimed that the club will be letting five young stars, including Reece Oxford and Domingos Quina, leave the club in January, but no light has been shed on whether or not West Ham will revive their interest in signing Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho.

The Hammers were in negotiations with the Portuguese club for the player over the summer, but talks broke down after certain disagreements. 

West Ham claim Sporting returned to them on deadline day with a view to finalise the deal. However, they were forced to turn them down as there was not enough time for a medical.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Meanwhile, David Sullivan, West Ham's co-owner, has confirmed that the new manager will have the full backing of the club.

“We have identified David as the man we believe can get the best out of the talented group of players we have at this football club," Sullivan declared. 

"His record as a Premier League manager over a sustained period is without question.

“We have always allowed our managers to do just that — manage — and David now has the opportunity to do so with our fullest support and backing."

