AC Milan Officials 'Optimistic' About FFP Meeting With UEFA

Milan are believed to be "moderately optimistic" about a three hour meeting that was conducted with UEFA officials to put forward what has been described as their Financial Fair Play proposal.

The Rossoneri's CEO was in Nyon earlier today to discuss the potential of extending their responsibility to comply with FFP regulations, ultimately making Milan the first European club to apply for a voluntary agreement.

A decision is expected to be made in the next couple of weeks or at latest by the end of the year on whether the agreement will be accepted.

If the agreement is to be accepted then it would mean that Milan will be able to forego FFP limitations, as long as they are able to balance the books by the end of 2021.

It is reported by Italian news agency ANSA, the meeting lasted three hours and the Milan representatives seemed to be "moderately optimistic" about the meeting.

It has also been suggested that UEFA appreciated "climate of transparency and level of depth” displayed by the men from Milan, when it pertained to the paperwork that made up the business plan.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Although Milan seem to be positive about their case, it could well swing the opposite way with UEFA not signing off the voluntary agreement. If this is the case then Milan could potentially apply again in January 2018 or face economic sanctions and limitations on the size of their squad.

It is important to note that recent FFP sanctions have been placed on teams such as Inter Milan, Roma and Monaco.

Another hypothetical situation, which may reach fruition, if UEFA does not entirely agree with Milan's proposal would be blocking Milan from purchasing players in the summer of 2018, although this seems highly unlikely.

Milan currently sits at an underwhelming seventh on the Serie A table after having a busy summer transfer window where they spent around £200 million.

Their next game will be a tough matchup with Napoli as they look to get their season back on track.