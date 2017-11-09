Ashley Young Comments on Dele Alli's England Withdrawal Weeks after Clash at Old Trafford

Whilst you’d be forgiven for thinking that Ashley Young had retired from international duty, his inclusion in the current England squad suggests otherwise, having simply been left out of the selection over the last few years.

But at 32-years-old, he’s still enjoying playing quality football in his new full-back role at Manchester United and will hope to impress Gareth Southgate enough to warrant a seat on the plane to Russia next year.

It’s good to be back 🤘🏾 https://t.co/ET2tv36sym — Ashley Young (@youngy18) November 2, 2017

However, Young’s inclusion in this current squad is aided by several England regulars withdrawing from the squad before the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil either side of the weekend.

Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks have all removed themselves from the squad due to injury, allowing space for Young.

Coincidently, Young had an infamous clash with one of the outgoing England players just weeks ago.

During Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham, Young and Alli were caught in a row during the first half, with Alli telling Young to ‘retire with a zimmer frame’, to which Young replied: ‘come back when you’ve won the Premier League.’

Young followed the match with an Instagram post about the win, with the caption “talk is cheap.”

Great Team Spirit. Very Good Result. Talk is Cheap 😉😜🤘🏾👹 pic.twitter.com/U4VNZydugT — Ashley Young (@youngy18) October 28, 2017

But while after a clash like that, you’d expect Young to have no problems with Alli nowhere to be seen at the England camp, but maybe not.

Speaking to the Guardian, Young has admitted his disappointment in seeing the Spurs midfielder drop out of the squad.

“It would be nice to see him,” Young said.

“Things happen on football pitches. Once the game is finished, you don’t need to talk afterwards. That’s just how it is. He’s a confident player and that gives him that edge.”

When asked about his jibe towards Alli; “come back when he had won the Premier League?"

“He hasn’t, yet.”