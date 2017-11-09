Barca Star Lionel Messi Reveals What He'll Do if Argentina Win the World Cup

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

Lionel Messi has promised to walk to San Nicolas if Argentina win next summer's World Cup.

The Barcelona superstar sat down with TyC Sports to dicuss the competition's finals in Russia, and insisted he would make the religious pilgrimage from Roseo to San Nicolas if his country are victorious.

Franklin Jacome/GettyImages

The walk is 68km long and takes around 14 hours to complete, and is very popular with tourists - the site is named in honour of Our Lady of the Rosary of San Nicolás erected in San Nicolás de los Arroyos.

Messi has achieved some astounding feats during his career so far and has won many trophies, but something that has always eluded him is the World Cup, meaning he will be desperate for success this time around.

He will be particularly hopeful having worked so hard to drag his side to the finals in the first place - his final round hat-trick spared the Albicelestes' blushes against Ecuador.

The forward is 30 now and it is difficult to say at this point whether he will be in line for another chance of glory in four years' time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters