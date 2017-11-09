Barca Star Lionel Messi Reveals What He'll Do if Argentina Win the World Cup

Lionel Messi has promised to walk to San Nicolas if Argentina win next summer's World Cup.

The Barcelona superstar sat down with TyC Sports to dicuss the competition's finals in Russia, and insisted he would make the religious pilgrimage from Roseo to San Nicolas if his country are victorious.

Franklin Jacome/GettyImages

The walk is 68km long and takes around 14 hours to complete, and is very popular with tourists - the site is named in honour of Our Lady of the Rosary of San Nicolás erected in San Nicolás de los Arroyos.

La promesa de Messi en TyC Sports si Argentina sale campeón del mundo: https://t.co/GfiLfFvB9A pic.twitter.com/KAWG9Rc33a — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) November 8, 2017

Messi has achieved some astounding feats during his career so far and has won many trophies, but something that has always eluded him is the World Cup, meaning he will be desperate for success this time around.

He will be particularly hopeful having worked so hard to drag his side to the finals in the first place - his final round hat-trick spared the Albicelestes' blushes against Ecuador.

The forward is 30 now and it is difficult to say at this point whether he will be in line for another chance of glory in four years' time.

