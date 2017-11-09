Bayern Munich Reportedly Prepared to Offload Chelsea Target Arturo Vidal at the End of the Season

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering selling Arturo Vidal next summer as the midfielder's form continues to stutter, with Chelsea said to be considering re-igniting their move for the 30-year-old.

According to Kicker, via the Metro, the Bavarian giants are doubting Vidal's ability to return to his best form as his performances continue to disappoint the club's hierarchy.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

With his contract with the Bundesliga giants expiring in the summer of 2019, the club have a decision to make as to whether they cash in on the midfielder this summer, or allow him to leave the following year on a free transfer.

Although the 30-year-old is nearing the end of his career, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is said to be eager to reunite with Vidal, after the pair worked together at Juventus, where they won three Serie A titles together whilst at the club.

Vidal to Chelsea might just be perfect💃💃 — Harrison (@TobbyHarrison) October 31, 2017

The Blues have been heavily linked with the Chile international as Conte has made it abundantly clear to the club that he needs greater depth in his squad to contend with the demands of both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Vidal himself has previously admitted to holding talks with Conte over a potential move to Stamford Bridge, as he even revealed he had been taking English lessons to help him settle into life in England's top flight.

The 30-year-old has made 14 appearances so far this season, with six of those coming off the bench, where he has contributed just one goal and one assist.