Chelsea Set for January Transfer Splurge as Antonio Conte Looks to Add to Threadbare Squad

Chelsea are looking to launch a full-frontal offensive on the transfer market in January as they look to add depth to a squad in desperate need of quality backup.

The Mirror report that the club are looking to add a number of new faces to their ranks in the mid-season transfer window, including a new striker and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

The Blues' summer business largely consisted of replacing players who were departing rather than preparing a squad for the added rigours of a Champions League campaign, and trouble has followed in short order - Conte's side sitting nine points off the Premier League lead after just nine games.

That league form, coupled with a failure to secure a number of priority summer signings and a 3-0 humbling at the hands of Roma in the Champions League, has seen a number of outlets questioning Conte's future at the club.

The Italian has shown a consistent lack of faith in backup forward Michy Batshuayi, with Christian Benteke mooted as his replacement in January as his Crystal Palace side struggle at the foot of the table, while Everton are likely to offload Barkley for whatever cash they can get before his contract expires in the summer.

The native Merseysider got as far as traveling down to London for a medical with the Blues on the summer deadline day, but the move was delayed for reasons which remain unclear - with Barkley's camp and the west London side squabbling in the media in the weeks following the collapse of the deal.