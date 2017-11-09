Former Manchester City and Real Madrid Star Robinho the Subject of Interest From Orlando City

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

Former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester City forward Robinho is reportedly wanted by MLS outfit Orlando City, whose Brazilian superstar Kaka played his last game for the Lions last month. 

Robinho, who is still only 33, currently plys his trade in the Brazilian Serie A for Atletico Mineiro, but could soon make the switch to the MLS if reports of Orlando's interest are serious.

According to Brazilian news outlet Yahoo! Esportes, the deal would include a £3.7m-a-year contract, which may fall short of Robinho's wage demands, having earned £534k a month in Brazil with Mineiro. 

In addition, his contract expires at the end of the season, so a transfer could be on the cards should the Brazilian feel the need to make the switch.

Pedro Vilela/GettyImages

A move away from Brazil would be Robinho's seventh transfer of a seemingly never-ending career, despite only being 33-years of age.

Formerly the most expensive player in the Premier League when he joined Manchester City in 2008, the mercurial Brazilian never quite unlocked the huge potential that was obvious for everyone to see, resulting a career thats slowly gone downhill ever since.

Making the switch to the MLS might rejuvenate his career however, much like it has for Sebastian Giovinco at Toronto Rapids. 

