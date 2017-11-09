Jurgen Klopp Reveals the Best Player He Ever Managed & the Reason He Chose Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed who the best player he has ever coached is, and admitted an inexplicable feeling of connection led him to taking the manager's seat at Liverpool instead of at one of their domestic rivals.

The Reds boss was speaking with Soccer Laduma during the international break in South Africa, and was posed a number of probing questions about his career and life as a top flight manager.

Klopp: “Why Liverpool? I had an offer of another historical English club two years ago, but I ever felt comfortable with how they understood football. It didn’t feel right. When Liverpool called, I can’t explain it. It was right.” #SLMeetsKlopp #HBUFC — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) November 8, 2017

Reports had previously suggested Klopp dreamt of taking over the reigns at Manchester United, but the German boss has now revealed an offer did arrive from another English club before he moved to Liverpool, believed to be United, but when the chance arose at Anfield he could not deny the instant connection.

He said: “Why Liverpool? I had an offer of another historical English club two years ago, but I ever felt comfortable with how they understood football.

“It didn’t feel right. When Liverpool called, I can’t explain it. It was right."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The 50-year-old has had the privilege to work with a multitude of stars throughout his managerial career to date including the likes of, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Robert Lewandowski, Philippe Coutinho and Mats Hummels.

However, when Klopp was asked who is the best player he has ever managed, his answer was slightly surprising as he said: “Best player I’ve ever coached? Mario Goetze. He was unbelievable. The biggest improvement, though, was Lewandowski."

Klopp and Goetze worked together at Dortmund for four seasons, before the Germany international moved to Bayern Munich in 2013, which Klopp has previously admitted to feeling heartbroken over.