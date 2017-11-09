Liverpool's star man Philippe Coutinho has already agreed personal terms with FC Barcelona ahead of a proposed €120m January transfer to the Spanish superclub.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Coutinho is still "desperate to play for Barcelona" and the two came to an agreement in June on a five-year contract that the player is willing to stick to in order to force through a future move.

The Brazilian playmaker's move to Barcelona was one of the summer's longest ongoing transfer sagas and it was to some surprise that Liverpool stood firm and held onto their man despite his transfer request.

Whilst his talent is still clear to see, Coutinho hasn't quite hit the heights he has proved he is capable of since his head was turned and Liverpool could now be looking to cash in on the want-away midfielder.

He has only played five games in the league this season and there was much debate over whether his supposed early season injury was just a cover up for the fact he no longer wanted to play for the Reds, with his heart instead in Catalonia.

However, Coutinho has in fairness slotted back into the side with ease thanks to a busy fixture list needing rotation and the fact that he is on his day one of the best players in the Premier League.

Liverpool's owners FSG are believed to be looking for €150m if they are to sell their main asset but Barca could use the fact that Coutinho is cup tied in the Champions League to the advantage of their lower bid.

The fact Coutinho has also agreed to stick with the previously agreed contract will come as a bonus for the Catalan club whose already excessive wage bill doesn't need to be any higher - with the naming rights to the Camp Nou already being prepared to be sold to increase revenue.