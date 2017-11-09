London Trio Set to Fight it Out Over Hamburg Wonderkid After Impressive Bundesliga Arrival

A trio of Premier League clubs from London are eyeing a potential move for Hamburg starlet Jann-Fiete Arp after he burst into the public eye over in the Bundesliga.

The 17-year-old has made a name for himself with two goals in three games for the first team, and seven in three in the regional development league (the equivalent of Premier League 2).

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Arp's record at international is even more impressive - he has hit 15 in 17 for the German U17s, with seven coming from the European Championships and five in the World Cup.

As reported by the Mail, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all stood up and taken note of the youngster, who is the first Bundesliga player to be born after the year 2000, and all want to snap him up.

2000 - Jann-Fiete #Arp is the youngest goalscorer in the #Bundesliga 2017-18, the youngest Bundesliga goalscorer for @HSV_English, and the first and only player who was born in 2000 to score a Bundesliga goal. Arptitude. pic.twitter.com/rzrlt7TGtO — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 8, 2017

Arp is reportedly a very well-rounded striker capable of finishing from inside the box and from distance, which he demonstrated with two hat-tricks at the Euro finals earlier this year.

It is thought that Arp could have the potential to be the next top German striker, and scouts have already been flocking to watch him in action.

The youngster, who is under contract till 2019 with Hamburg, told reporters after the 3-1 win over Stuttgart in which he scored: "I have a huge chance here and I'm really happy to be an integral part of the Bundesliga squad.

"The hype is honestly a bit scary to me. At the moment, I just want to focus on football."