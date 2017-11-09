London Trio Set to Fight it Out Over Hamburg Wonderkid After Impressive Bundesliga Arrival

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

A trio of Premier League clubs from London are eyeing a potential move for Hamburg starlet Jann-Fiete Arp after he burst into the public eye over in the Bundesliga.

The 17-year-old has made a name for himself with two goals in three games for the first team, and seven in three in the regional development league (the equivalent of Premier League 2).

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Arp's record at international is even more impressive - he has hit 15 in 17 for the German U17s, with seven coming from the European Championships and five in the World Cup.

As reported by the Mail, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all stood up and taken note of the youngster, who is the first Bundesliga player to be born after the year 2000, and all want to snap him up.

Arp is reportedly a very well-rounded striker capable of finishing from inside the box and from distance, which he demonstrated with two hat-tricks at the Euro finals earlier this year.

It is thought that Arp could have the potential to be the next top German striker, and scouts have already been flocking to watch him in action.

The youngster, who is under contract till 2019 with Hamburg, told reporters after the 3-1 win over Stuttgart in which he scored: "I have a huge chance here and I'm really happy to be an integral part of the Bundesliga squad.

"The hype is honestly a bit scary to me. At the moment, I just want to focus on football."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters