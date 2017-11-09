Man City Announce 2018 Launch of 'Ground Breaking' Documentary Series on Amazon Prime

November 09, 2017

Manchester City have announced the launch of a behind-the-scenes original documentary series that will stream on Amazon Prime Video and give fans a peak into everyday life at the club.

The multi-episode series, which City have described as 'ground breaking', will specifically focus on the 'the lives of Pep Guardiola and his players' and the goings on at the club's City Football Academy training facilities during the currently ongoing 2017/18 season.

The series is expected to be released in 2018 and will be available in over 200 countries worldwide on the Amazon platform.

"We are delighted to begin this strategic relationship with Amazon, one of the world's leading companies," City chief executive Ferran Soriano told the club's official website.

"Amazon Prime Video is the perfect home for a ground-breaking project that will offer a unique and authentic inside view into Manchester City's season like never before.

"This is an extremely exciting time for Manchester City and through Amazon's world-class service, we will be able to share it with football fans all over the world."

Earlier this year, Juventus announced a documentary series that will stream on Netflix. Liverpool have also experimented with such a project in the past, with a film crew following Brendan Rodgers' first pre-season as manager back in 2012.

Amazon Prime Video already carries similar series focusing on NFL franchises Arizona Cardinals and LA Rams, titled 'All or Nothing'. Developed by HBO, 'Hard Knocks' is another behind-the-scenes style NFL series that began airing in 2001.

"This new Amazon Prime Original series will give Prime members extraordinary insight into Manchester City, the top English Premier League Football team and one of the most exciting and respected teams globally," Amazon Original's head of Unscripted Heather Schuster said.

"The story behind the coaches and players is fascinating and we are very excited to work with the Manchester City team to deliver an exclusive all access experience to our Prime members."

