Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Gives Up Chase for Raphael Varane and Turns to Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly still looking for defensive reinforcements for his squad, despite already making a number of additions to United's defence.

£30m summer signing from Benfica, Victor Lindelof, has seemingly failed to impress Mourinho so far this this term and has played just 68 minutes in the Premier League since his move to Manchester.

Eric Bailly, who moved to United from Villarreal in 2016, has become first choice in Mourinho's defence. But it would seem that the manager does not see Chris Smalling nor Phil Jones as the long term partners to Bailly at the back.

After chasing Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, Jose Mourinho has reportedly conceded defeat and turned his attention to Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti. The Mirror are reporting that the French international has become Mourinho's number one target.

Umtiti moved to Barcelona from Lyon in 2016, in a move reported to cost around £22m. Since then Umtiti has seamlessly moved into Barca's first choice back four and looks set to become the successor to the ageing Gerard Pique as Barca's leader in defence.

Umtiti still have four years left on his current Barcelona contract, which includes a £53m release clause. Mourinho will therefore have to pay a high price if he wants to land his target.

Manchester United have only conceded five Premier League goals this season and have looked strong defensively. But with two league defeats in their last three games, and three goals conceded in that time, Mourinho may feel that he still needs to strengthen his defence.