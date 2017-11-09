Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Gives Up Chase for Raphael Varane and Turns to Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly still looking for defensive reinforcements for his squad, despite already making a number of additions to United's defence.

£30m summer signing from Benfica, Victor Lindelof, has seemingly failed to impress Mourinho so far this this term and has played just 68 minutes in the Premier League since his move to Manchester.  

Eric Bailly, who moved to United from Villarreal in 2016, has become first choice in Mourinho's defence. But it would seem that the manager does not see Chris Smalling nor Phil Jones as the long term partners to Bailly at the back. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

After chasing Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, Jose Mourinho has reportedly conceded defeat and turned his attention to Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti. The Mirror are reporting that the French international has become Mourinho's number one target. 

Umtiti moved to Barcelona from Lyon in 2016, in a move reported to cost around £22m. Since then Umtiti has seamlessly moved into Barca's first choice back four and looks set to become the successor to the ageing Gerard Pique as Barca's leader in defence. 

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in - Man Utd 'Consider' De Gea Departure in Varane-Plus-Cash Deal With Real Madrid)


Umtiti still have four years left on his current Barcelona contract, which includes a £53m release clause. Mourinho will therefore have to pay a high price if he wants to land his target. 

Manchester United have only conceded five Premier League goals this season and have looked strong defensively. But with two league defeats in their last three games, and three goals conceded in that time, Mourinho may feel that he still needs to strengthen his defence.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters