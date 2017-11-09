Man Utd Facing Competition From Chelsea, Barcelona and Others for Copa Libertadores Star

Manchester United are looking into the possibility of going to Brazil for their next big signing, with Copa Libertadores star Arthur Melo on their radar.

The Gremio star was called up for Brazil's senior side last month after impressing domestically, playing in every minute of his club's quarter and semi-final double-headers against Botafogo and Ecuadorian side Barcelona.

The Mail report that United are keeping tabs on the creative midfielder - but will face competition for his signing from a host of European giants including Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and domestic rivals Chelsea.

Lute pela sua felicidade. pic.twitter.com/7drVlMFYHg — Arthur Melo (@arthurmeloreal) November 7, 2017

The Blues have a richer history of bringing Brazilian talent to the Premier League, including the likes of Oscar, Kenedy, Lucas Piazon and Wallace, but it's Jose Mourinho's side who are most heavily linked with the highly rated 21-year-old.

England fans won't see the midfielder in action in their friendly against the five-time World Cup winners though, with manager Tite leaving him at home to prepare for the two-legged Copa Libertadores final at the end of the month.





United are thought to be looking to add depth to their midfield next summer, having suffered greatly in the absence of the injured Paul Pogba in recent weeks.

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is thought to be high on Mourinho's list of targets and, with money to burn in the transfer market and the ability to take a punt on a relatively untested South American, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Red Devils bring Arthur in alongside a more proven asset in the middle of the pitch.