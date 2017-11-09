Manchester City Utilise Twitter's New 280 Characters in the Best Way Yet

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

The social media team at Manchester City are in need of a pay rise after utilising Twitter's new 280 character limit in the most brilliant way to date.

They perfectly captured the moment Sergio Aguero's last minute winner against QPR sealed the title for the Sky Blues on the final day of the 2011/12 season by imitating Martin Tyler's famous 'Agueroooo' commentary in this tweet.

Twitter doubled their character limit from the traditional 140 to 280 on Tuesday to mixed opinions from it's users. 

It currently has over 50,000 retweets and 100,000 likes at the time of writing, putting it up there with the most viral tweets of it's kind.

As various accounts battle it out to think of the most imaginative way to use their newfound freedom on the platform, all football fans (apart from maybe the red side of Manchester) will agree that City's was a touch of simplistic genius.

