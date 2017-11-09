Napoli Left-Back Faouzi Ghoulam Reportedly Agrees New Deal to Scare Off a Host of Europe's Elite

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

According to reports in Italy, Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam has agreed a new deal to keep him at the San Paolo for the foreseeable future.

The Algerian has staked his claim as one of the hottest properties in European football, having impressed with his performances down the Ciucccciarelli's left flank last year, in which he registered 10 assists.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Unfortunately, having started the season in similarly storming fashion with two goals and four assists in 15 games, the 26-year-old recently tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, which could put him out of action for up to five months.

However, if reports by Sport Italia (via Football Italia) are true, then there is certainly some positive news coming Ghoulam's way.

The report suggests that a deal has been agreed with the player's agent for a contract worth €4m per-year. In addtion, there will also be a release clause worth €40-45m, but that will only apply to club's who reside outside of Italy.

With a whole host of potential suitors lining up to secure Ghoulam's services, including Liverpool, Juventus and Manchester City, they will be disappointed to see that the Napoli left-back has decided to extend his spell at the club. 

With Napoli sitting top of Serie A and gaining a lot of attention for their style of football from across the world, it would come as no surprise to see Ghoulam extend his contract.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters