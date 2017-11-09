Napoli Left-Back Faouzi Ghoulam Reportedly Agrees New Deal to Scare Off a Host of Europe's Elite

According to reports in Italy, Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam has agreed a new deal to keep him at the San Paolo for the foreseeable future.

The Algerian has staked his claim as one of the hottest properties in European football, having impressed with his performances down the Ciucccciarelli's left flank last year, in which he registered 10 assists.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Unfortunately, having started the season in similarly storming fashion with two goals and four assists in 15 games, the 26-year-old recently tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, which could put him out of action for up to five months.

However, if reports by Sport Italia (via Football Italia) are true, then there is certainly some positive news coming Ghoulam's way.

so losing Ghoulam to ACL injury is a pretty big deal. Huge influence to Napoli's left flank. pic.twitter.com/NnDnwkktpB — Football Radars (@FussballRadars) November 2, 2017

The report suggests that a deal has been agreed with the player's agent for a contract worth €4m per-year. In addtion, there will also be a release clause worth €40-45m, but that will only apply to club's who reside outside of Italy.

With a whole host of potential suitors lining up to secure Ghoulam's services, including Liverpool, Juventus and Manchester City, they will be disappointed to see that the Napoli left-back has decided to extend his spell at the club.

With Napoli sitting top of Serie A and gaining a lot of attention for their style of football from across the world, it would come as no surprise to see Ghoulam extend his contract.