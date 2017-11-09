Napoli Star Dries Mertens Aims to Outscore Diego Maradona & Become Club's All-Time Top Scorer

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

Napoli star Dries Mertens has set his sights high as he aims to become the Italian club's all-time top scorer, which would move him ahead of the legend that is Diego Maradona.

The 30-year-old - currently ninth in Napoli's top goalscorers list - is confident of adding at least another 36 goals on his current 80 for Napoli to jump ahead of Maradona (115), as his clinical finishing has come to the fore following his move to centre-forward last season.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Speaking at press conference ahead of Belgium's friendly against Mexico, Mertens said, via Football Italia: "Napoli’s goal record? Why not, I wouldn’t mind it.


Napoli are currently in a rich vein of form as they are unbeaten in the Serie A so far this season, where they sit atop of the table one point ahead of Juventus.


On the club, Mertens added: “The success of our team is thanks to the 12th man on our pitch, our fans. They’re a great bunch of fans and truly beautiful.

“With this shirt, I’ve learned to handle pressure over time. People don’t understand that it’s different to play for your national team than it is for your club.

“Am I tired? I always complained about playing more. Now I really want to play every game," he added. 

If his start to the season is anything to go by, Mertens could quickly move within touching distance of Maradona's record as he has scored 11 goals for Napoli so far this season in just 16 appearances. 

