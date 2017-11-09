Paul Pogba Backs Anthony Martial to Make France World Cup Squad in Russia

By 90Min
November 09, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has every faith that Old Trafford teammate and fellow countryman Anthony Martial will be in the France squad at next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Martial has found himself in and out of the French team over the last few months after a disappointing second season in England. But he was recalled for the November friendlies against Wales and Germany after improved form at club level.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I am sure he will come back. I am sure as he is very good and had a great pre-season. Even during the start of the season, he helped the team a lot," Pogba told MUTV.

"Anthony is a big, big, big talent. He's a talented player - one of the best players I have ever seen or trained with. He is still young and is going to improve. He will improve a lot and you are going to see even more of Anthony, I'm sure."

Having impressed with Monaco during the 2014/15 campaign, Martial was called up to the senior France squad for the first time in August 2015. It was just a few days before he joined United and was actually given special permission to leave training to complete the transfer.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Martial was later a part of France's squad at Euro 2016 on home soil alongside Pogba.

France qualified for the World Cup by finishing top of UEFA Group A ahead of Sweden. With arguably one of the deepest young talent pools in world football, they will be hoping for an improvement on their quarter final exit last time out in Brazil in 2014.

