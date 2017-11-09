Sven-Goran Eriksson Admits Liverpool Is the Premier League Club He Would 'Love' to Manage

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has admitted that he would 'love' to take the managerial reigns at Liverpool, as the Reds are the club that both he and his father support.

The 69-year-old has spent the last four-years coaching in the Chinese Super League with three different clubs, but is currently without a job after being sacked by Shenzhen FC in June.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

Eriksson has has a decorated club career after winning the Coppa Italia with three different sides, a UEFA Cup with IFK Gothenburg, as well as a Serie A title and UEFA Super Cup with Lazio - amongst other accolades.





Although having had previous spells in the Premier League with both Manchester City and Leicester, the Swede has admitted that one club remains which he would love to take on in the top flight.

In an interview with Ball Street, Eriksson said: “I would love to manage Liverpool.

"I’m an old, old Liverpool fan. I always have been, as has my father."

Although Eriksson is extremely unlikely to be a target for Liverpool following the end of Jurgen Klopp's deal at Anfield in 2022, the 69-year-old has praised the talent of English players having worked alongside them for much of his 40-year managerial career.

He added: “English players are not difficult to manage, to have in training. They want to play football, love to play football and they are disciplined. I think it’s from the clubs.

Gary M. Prior/GettyImages

“I had much more difficult players when I was in Italy. A big difference.





“I didn’t have any problem with England. Of course you bench one of them and they expected to play. But it’s easy to manage English players.”

Eriksson spent five-years at the helm of the Three Lions between 2001 and 2006, where he guided the national side to the quarter-finals of three consecutive major tournaments.