16-Year-Old Benfica Wonderkid Umaro Embalo Targeted by Manchester United

Manchester United are keeping a keen eye on Umaro Embalo, as the 16-year-old wonderkid continues to impres for Benfica and the Portuguese national team youth sides.

Embalo has been widely tipped as Portugal's next big thing - even drawing comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo due to his preference to play predominately from the wing.

However, according to the man himself, Embalo models his own game on his idol Angel Di Maria as he cuts inside from the right onto his preferred left foot.

Filipe Farinha/GettyImages

As revealed by the Daily Mail, United may make their move as early as January to tie up a move to make Embalo a United prospect.

Given Embalo's scoring record for his country, the comparisons with national heroes such as Ronaldo and Di Maria are understandable. Embalo has scored 15 times for Portugal's U17 team in 18 games; a sensational return.

Despite being born in Guinea-Bissau, Emablo opted to represent Portugal at national level having played youth football in the country since the age of 13.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Embalo impressed against United's youth side in a 23-minute cameo in a recent UEFA Youth League tournament.

Yet to get the call up to Benfica's first team - the most important thing for Embalo at this stage of his career is the coaching and training instead of the match time.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid were also keen on Embalo but it seems United's strong alliance with Benfica has made them favourites to sign the youngster.