16-Year-Old Benfica Wonderkid Umaro Embalo Targeted by Manchester United

By 90Min
November 10, 2017

Manchester United are keeping a keen eye on Umaro Embalo, as the 16-year-old wonderkid continues to impres for Benfica and the Portuguese national team youth sides. 

Embalo has been widely tipped as Portugal's next big thing - even drawing comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo due to his preference to play predominately from the wing. 

However, according to the man himself, Embalo models his own game on his idol Angel Di Maria as he cuts inside from the right onto his preferred left foot. 

Filipe Farinha/GettyImages

As revealed by the Daily Mail, United may make their move as early as January to tie up a move to make Embalo a United prospect.

Given Embalo's scoring record for his country, the comparisons with national heroes such as Ronaldo and Di Maria are understandable. Embalo has scored 15 times for Portugal's U17 team in 18 games; a sensational return. 

Despite being born in Guinea-Bissau, Emablo opted to represent Portugal at national level having played youth football in the country since the age of 13. 

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Embalo impressed against United's youth side in a 23-minute cameo in a recent UEFA Youth League tournament. 

Yet to get the call up to Benfica's first team - the most important thing for Embalo at this stage of his career is the coaching and training instead of the match time. 

Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid were also keen on Embalo but it seems United's strong alliance with Benfica has made them favourites to sign the youngster. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters