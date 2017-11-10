Alvaro Morata Admits He Would Return to Real Madrid in the Future But 'It's Complicated'

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has admitted that he would happily return to Real Madrid in the future because it was only a lack of playing time and not any particular desire to leave that saw him move to England during the summer.

He also said it would be complicated, though, and it certainly doesn't mean that he isn't happy with his new life in London after taking well to Premier League football so far.

"I told the coach I wanted to play more, that I wanted to go is nonsense," Morata said of his Real exit in comments published by Spanish network Cadena Ser.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"Of course I would return to Real Madrid, but it's complicated."

Morata definitely misses the Spanish weather, but even that isn't a deal-breaker he admitted before discussing the differences between his two most recent managers.

"I miss the weather, but the sun rises, even if it's half an hour," he said.

Alvaro Morata Promises Not to Leave Before He's Had a Cheeky Nando's After Infamous London I... @ThatChris1209 https://t.co/qiXVHMQ2Cj — ChelseaPro (@ChelseaPro) November 2, 2017

"The difference between [Antonio] Conte and [Zinedine] Zidane is not so much, Conte is very passionate, he's a winner, what you see is what you get. Zidane is also a winner."

On a personal level, it was a little tough to settle into a new city at first, but Morata and his new wife Alice Campello have since started to feel more at home.

"We have adapted well in London, they have given me all the means. When I arrived I got used to not having time to think much. At the beginning it was not always the good things that were expected, but my wife has helped me a lot," he said.

A & A SIEMPRE ❤️ A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Oct 24, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

"Before when I lost, I was locked in my thoughts. Now I take it differently, I have a calmer life."