Arsenal Legend Insists Gunners 'Need' Home-Grown Jack Wilshere in the Starting XI

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has stated his belief that the Gunners need home-grown midfielder Jack Wilshere because, as a product of the youth system, his attachment to the club is stronger than players brought in from elsewhere.

Home-grown Adams feels that was an important part of the Arsenal side that famously won the league in 1989, with the likes of David Rocastle, Michael Thomas, Paul Davis, Niall Quinn and Paul Merson all also having emerged from the club's youth team.

Simon Bruty/GettyImages

"I'd like [Wilshere] to play even more, to be in the starting XI more often and get back into that England team," Adams told the London Evening Standard at this week's premiere for the documentary film '89', which tells the dramatic story of that year's title win.

"We need him both internationally and for the Arsenal," the former captain added.

"He's got the history of the club at heart, coming through the youth system. You'd like to think that he has got some kind of emotional attachment to the club.

"We bought [Mesut] Ozil and these players. That's great, some people settle really well and do marvellous things for the club. But players like Jack and Alex Iwobi that came from the academy just feel more for the club. It was like that in 1989, when we had six of us in the side."

Wilshere has played only sparingly for Arsenal after recovering from an injury that cut short his loan spell at Bournemouth last season.

The 25-year-old has mainly been used in the Europa League, starting three of the club's four games in the competition, and has also started twice in the Carabao Cup. More recently, Wilshere has come off the bench in two of Arsenal's last three Premier League games.

He is due to be out of contract at the end of the season, but there is a growing feeling that he could be offered a new deal if he is able to prove his fitness.