Colombia and South Korea, two nations headed to next summer's World Cup, played a friendly in South Korea on Friday. During the second half, Colombia's Edwin Cardona made a racist gesture toward South Korean players during a scuffle.

It all started when Colombia's James Rodriguez picked up Jin-Su Kim after Kim was fouled. Ki Sung-Yeung then came over and lightly shoved Rodriguez—this is standard practice if an opponent is picking up your teammate by his jersey—and Rodriguez completely flopped. He reacted like Sung-Yeung struck him in the face, which is quite far from the truth.

Rodriguez' dive sparked a pretty minor scuffle. That's when Carmona, who plays his club soccer for C.F. Monterrey on loan from Boca Juniors, made the racist slant-eye gesture toward the South Korean players. Carmona can be seen making the gesture at the :50 mark in the video below.

It's the same gesture Yuri Gurriel made toward Yu Darvish in Game 3 of this year's World Series. Gurriel was suspended for five games in next year's regular season but was allowed to keep playing in the World Series.

South Korea went on to win 2-1.