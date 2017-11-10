Dries Mertens Hints at Premier League Move as Napoli Star Insists Manchester City Are Not Unbeatable

Whilst on international duty with Belgium Dries Mertens has stated that Manchester City are not unstoppable. Mertens' Napoli side lost 2-4 to Manchester City in the Champions League, but the Belgian still believes that City can be beaten.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Belgian said: "They're not unstoppable because the game at home we played really good and we had chances to make it 3-2 and we didn't score them and two seconds later they scored to make it 3-2."

Mertens elaborated on his disappointment at the result, adding: "That was a bummer but I think they have a very good team."

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

When asked about a possible move to the Premier League, Mertens replied: "I'm happy in Italy and I'm fine at Napoli, but maybe in the future I could come to England."





The Serie A leaders' star forward had been linked with a possible move to Manchester United in the summer, but the transfer never materialised.





The 30-year-old also explained that although Manchester City are playing well, defeat for them is inevitable. The Napoli forward said: "It's working, they're doing really good but like every team, it's going to stop one day."

Mertens has scored 10 goals in 12 league games this season, having switched to a more central attacking role when Arkadiusz Milik broke down last year. 28 goals in 35 games followed in that campaign, with the veteran becoming one of the hottest breakout stars across Europe.