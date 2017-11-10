England 0-0 Germany: International Rivals Play Out Entertaining Draw at Wembley

An injury-hit England held World Cup champions Germany to a goalless draw in an entertaining friendly at Wembley.

The Three Lions had five debutants in starters and substitutes but matched Germany for large periods, with Jamie Vardy, Tammy Abraham, Kieran Trippier and Jesse Lingard all having good sights of goal.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was in inspired form to keep out Timo Werner twice, while Leroy Sane struck the crossbar with Germany's best effort.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

A slack back pass from Harry Maguire gave England fans a fright as Pickford cleared before Trippier fired into the side-netting from Jamie Vardy's tantalising cross.

More sloppy play from England's back three saw Leroy Sane get his first sight of goal, the Manchester City winger besting Phil Jones but slamming comfortably wide.

He was given far too much space on the edge of the box 13 minutes later, thundering a whipped effort onto the underside of the bar with Pickford well beaten.

The gap in quality during the early exchanges was clear to see at Wembley and only a good reflex save from Pickford and a superb headed clearance from Jones, who moments later was substituted through injury, stopped Timo Werner and Sane from scoring.

4 - Four players are making their @England debut in this game (Pickford, Gomez, Loftus-Cheek and Abraham); the most in a single fixture since November 2012 (6 v Sweden). Fresh. pic.twitter.com/s6VO3Dh05g — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 10, 2017

Another terrific stop from Pickford, starting after Jack Butland broke his finger in training, kept England in the contest, denying RB Leipzig striker Werner at full stretch.

Tammy Abraham, making his debut alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Pickford and substitutes Joe Gomez and Jack Cork, came closest for England, seeing his deflected shot loop agonisingly wide of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's post.

Loftus-Cheek became more influential towards the end of the first half, just failing to control Eric Dier's firmly hit pass before Vardy came up short with an attempted lob.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Vardy, who has been in good form for Leicester this season with six goals in 11 Premier League, saw a header from Trippier's cross finely scooped away by Ter Stegen as England grew in confidence.

Jesse Lingard had the chance to win it at the death from Maguire's knock down but snatched at his chance, blazing over inside the penalty box seconds before the final whistle.

England XI: Pickford, Trippier, Jones, Stones, Maguire, Rose, Livermore, Dier, Loftus-Cheek, Vardy, Abraham.

Germany XI: Ter Stegen, Kimmich, Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger, Halstenberg, Ozil, Gundogan, Draxler, Werner, Sane.