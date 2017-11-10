Gunners Legend Tony Adams Offers Resolution to Ongoing Arsenal Contract Battles

By 90Min
November 10, 2017

Former Arsenal defender Tony Adams has offered his frank assessment of how to resolve the ongoing situation with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Both Sanchez and Ozil's Arsenal contracts expire at the end of the season, with no indication from either player that they will be willing to renew their deal and extent their time with the Gunners.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Although there is still a chance that the duo may extent their stay at the Emirates, it is looking increasingly likely that both of Arsenal's star men will have changed clubs before the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

While many of the Arsenal faithful will be hoping the duo stay and sign on with the Gunners for at least another year, Arsenal legend Adams has cited a different, no-nonsense solution to the Ozil and Sanchez situation.

Speaking to Omnisport, as reported by the Daily Star, Adams said: "We used to have a philosophy at Arsenal: if you don’t want to be at the club then bye-bye, we shake your hand get people that do, whatever money.

"I’ve always loved those principles, so if he [Sanchez] doesn’t want to be here then try and get the most you can for him and get him on and get someone that does want to play for the club."


As for Ozil, Adams believes that Jack Wilshere would be a more than capable replacement for the German international.

Adams said: "We bought Ozil and these players. That’s great, some people settle really well and do marvellous things for the club. He’s [Wilshere] got the history of the club at heart, coming through the youth system. You’d like to think that he has got some kind of emotional attachment to the club"

After the first 11 games of the season, Arsenal currently sit in sixth place, trailing Liverpool on goal difference and sitting only three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. 

