Australia travels to Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula to face Honduras in the first leg of a World Cup playoff.

Honduras finished fourth in the group standings with 13 points and three wins in 10 matches to qualify for the playoff. The team finished just ahead of the United States, who missed its first World Cup since 1986. Honduras beat Mexico 3–2 in its last match of the group stage.

The Australians are coming off a a Round 4 playoff against Syria, tying at one apiece in the first leg and then winning the second leg and playoff.

The second leg will be played Nov. 15 in Sydney.

How to watch

Game Time: Friday, Nov. 10, 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Telemundo, Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.