La Liga Gaints Plotting Move for Newcastle Midfield Ace Mikel Merino in January Window

By 90Min
November 10, 2017

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are both rumoured to be preparing bids for Newcastle United's Mikel Merino.

Merino was initially signed by Rafa Benitez on a season long loan from Borussia Dortmund but, owing to his impressive appearances, Benitez decided to make the move a permanent one. Benitez, however, is not the only manager to have taken note of the 21-year-old's imposing performances so far this season.

El Gol Digital have reported that La Liga champions Real Madrid and Catalan rivals Barcelona are both interested in acquiring Merino's services. This Spanish interest comes despite the fact that the midfielder recently signed a five-year contract with the Tyneside club. 


The Magpies are rumoured to be unwilling to sell the Spain Under-21 international for less than £17.6m, but they have already identified Miguel Almiron as a possible replacement, according to Calciomercato.

Jonathan Daniel/GettyImages

The 23-year-old Paraguayan currently plays his football in the United States for Atlanta United and has found the net nine times in his thirty appearances for the club. Almiron's strong performances have led to high praise from his teammates who have called him the 'heartbeat' of the team.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters