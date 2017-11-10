Liverpool-Bound Naby Keita Keen to Reunite With 'Big Brother' Sadio Mane at Anfield

Future Liverpool player Naby Keïta has spoken of his eagerness and desire to play alongside Sadio Mané once again.

22-year-old Keïta will join the Reds next summer, after a deal was struck with RasenBallsport Leipzig in August, concluding a long transfer saga.

The fee is believed to be in the region of £55m, a club-record for Liverpool, who are paying a premium in order to fend off potential rivals for the signature of one of Europe's up-and-coming talents.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

It seems current Liverool star Mané may have been integral in helping to land Keïta, as both played together for a brief while at Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, with the Leipzig star referring to the Senegalese forward as his 'big brother'.

In an interview with Melissa Reddy of Goal, the Guinean midfielder revealed how the Liverpool winger helped him during his early days in the Austrian Bundesliga.

"At first, I wasn't starting and it was very frustrating. I didn't like it and it made the settling-in period harder. But Sadio said: 'My little brother, stay calm - your chance will come and when it does, you will make the most of it.'.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"He helped me with everything - the language, making friends, understanding the club and the city. And, of course, he was right. Once I was put in the team, I showed my qualities and everything went much smoother."

Keïta elaborated on his former and soon-to-be teammate's valuable guidance, claiming he received an education from Mane.

"[RB] Salzburg improved me as a player and I learnt so much there - I got a really good tactical education. Sadio was important for me, he still is! To me, he's my big brother.

Liverpool Send Physio on International Duty to Monitor Recovering Sadio Mane https://t.co/RtVXEIIvBZ — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) November 8, 2017

"He really likes to learn new things and we are the same in this way. He's a good example for me."

Keïta spoke of his admiration for Liverpool from an early age, encouraged by his father, a Reds fan.

"When I was around eleven or twelve, my friends and I were choosing which shirts we would get for our team," he revealed. "Because my father nicknamed me 'Deco', as he thought I played like him, I wanted us to get the Barcelona strip - they were my favourite.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

"All my friends were Liverpool supporters, though, and I really liked the club, too, so we decided on them. I don't think any of them or I could really imagine that I would grow up to actually wear a Liverpool shirt and represent the real Liverpool!"