Luis Suarez Offers Up Explanation for Wretched Goalscoring Form at Barcelona

Luis Suarez has refuted suggestions that he is anxious over his current goalscoring malaise for Barcelona.

The striker has netted just three goals for La Blaugrana in 2017/18, and fans and critics have speculated if his inability to be more clinical in front of goal is down to the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Suarez was quoted by Marca as he explained that he often gets 'angry' when he fails to deliver a killer ball to superstar Lionel Messi - another opinion held among football fans about the 30-year-old's lack of form - but the Uruguay international insisted that he was not concerned about his failure to bag more strikes so far this term.

He said: "I don't think there's been any anxiety. Anxious would be to have the ball and try to beat five players. In that sense, I'm calm."

Suarez did offer up another explanation as to why he has struggled to rack up the goals that had made him such a formidable foe for defenders and goalkeepers to deal with. The ex-Liverpool star suffered a knee injury in the final throes of pre-season and missed Barca's first two games of the season because of it.

Suarez, who has been using the November international break to recover from a slight recurrence of that issue, put his lack of goals down to his desire to return from that August injury as soon as possible as he admitted he rushed himself back too quickly from the initial problem.

He added: "My plan is to rest and recover properly. After the injury I had, I rushed things with my knee and long-term that can harm you.

"I had a lot of pressure physically, just making it for the national team and until now there wasn't a break."

Suarez is expected to return in time for Barcelona's next match against Leganes on 18th November but, failing that, he will be fit to face Juventus in the Champions League four days later.

