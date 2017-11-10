How to Watch New Zealand vs. Peru: World Cup Qualifying Playoff Live Stream, TV Info

How to watch the first leg of the 2018 World Cup qualifying playoff between New Zealand and Peru. 

By Avi Creditor
November 10, 2017

New Zealand and Peru are vying for one place at the 2018 World Cup, and they kick off their intercontinental playoff series in Wellington, New Zealand, on Friday night.

Peru hasn't qualified for the World Cup since 1982, and it'll be playing without captain and star forward Paolo Guerrero, who is banned for a failed doping test. New Zealand is hoping to return to the World Cup stage after an unbeaten campaign (0-0-3) in 2010 resulted in a group-stage exit. Coach Anthony Hudson's side should have the services of Chris Wood and Winston Reid for the opening leg after injury worries regarding the Premier League pair. 

The return leg will be played next Wednesday in Lima.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV: BeIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.

