Newcastle and Leicester Among Premier League Clubs in Talks for Anderlecht Defender

Newcastle are said to be one of several Premier League clubs who have made an approach for Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji.

Turkish-Football report that the Toon, along with Leicester City, Swansea City and Crystal Palace, held talks with the player's representatives over a January move in London during the week, while an unnamed top flight side have made an offer for the £10m-rated defender.

It is believed that the possibility of the player moving to the Premier League in two months' time is quite high. And having spoken to Turkish-Football, Mbodji's agent Ediz Balka revealed that there are six or seven Premier League clubs are involved in talks, but he could not name the clubs.

“Kara has attracted a lot of interest from Premier League sides, we held talks with representatives from those clubs in London last Sunday," Balka said.

“There are six-seven clubs from the Premier League in talks but I can’t reveal the offers right now."

Balka added that he will have a clearer picture regarding the player's future after more discourse is had in Belgium.

“The next round of talks will be in Belgium," he explained. "We will have a better picture of what the near future holds for Kara.”

Mbodji is contracted to Anderlecht until 2020, having signed an extension back in August. But with his agent entertaining other clubs, it's very likely that he will engineer a move soon.