PHOTO: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Spotted Dedicated Fan's Tribute at WWE Event

As fast starts go, not many have had a better first few months to the season than Mohamed Salah since joining Liverpool in the summer.

The Egyptian international arrived at Merseyside in July, marking the end of a fine two-and-a-half year stay in Italy with Fiorentina and Roma.

The winger already has eleven goals to his name in the Champions League and Premier League with the Reds, with three assists to match.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The lightning start has made Salah a fan favourite already and quickly gelled into a prolific front-three, along with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané.

As well as being a instant hit with Liverpool fans, Salah is also worshiped highly in his home country of Egypt. In the qualifiers, he was the Pharaohs' top scorer and scored a late penalty against Congo to send them to their first World Cup since 1990.

His fame has since spread to the land of WWE. The show sees many creative and attentive signs displayed, but one in particular caught everyone's eye in the event at Manchester.

The best photo on Twitter today. A WWE fan with a poster saying "Mo Salah, King of Egypt". Salah posted on his Instagram. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NB7ELuJs79 — Mohamed Salah (@SalahFanPage) November 8, 2017

The unmistakable sign was captioned "Mo Salah - King of Egypt" and was well within the camera range. The face of Shane McMahon rather summing up the delighted reactions of Liverpool and Egyptians fans alike.

Of course, Salah himself recognised the sign and posted an image of it on his Instagram story.

WWE stars Sheamus and Cesaro came out in their full Liverpool kits in Manchester last night before singing YNWA. Brilliant! 😂 pic.twitter.com/mRvqCWR51Y — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) November 7, 2017

The Liverpool theatrics did not end there, however. Wrestlers Cesaro and Sheamus ventured into the ring donning home kits, which, unsurprisingly, didn't go down too well with the Manchester crowd.